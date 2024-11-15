Roth Capital Predicts Increased Earnings for Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $17,217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 89.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

