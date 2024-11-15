Roth Capital Predicts Increased Earnings for Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Cronos Group Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Be Top Buys Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.