Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) to Moderate Buy

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Vinci Stock Up 0.7 %

VCISY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 442,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. Vinci has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.