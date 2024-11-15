Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $60,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 675,800 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,150,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 565,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 508,553 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 392.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 631,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 503,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

