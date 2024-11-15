Royce & Associates LP Has $130.23 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up about 1.2% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $130,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

AL stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.