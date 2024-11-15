Royce & Associates LP Sells 596,809 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,809 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $43,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCMG. TD Cowen cut GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In related news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,604.11. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

