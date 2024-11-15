Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 177.7% in October

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
Sabre Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
