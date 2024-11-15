Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 177.7% in October

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

Sabre Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

