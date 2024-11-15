Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.39 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.35). Saga shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 140,545 shares trading hands.

Saga Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.82 million, a PE ratio of -103.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.32.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. The company offers travel, motor, home, private medical, and other insurance products; and insurance underwriting services.

