Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGCFF remained flat at $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

