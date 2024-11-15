Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGCFF remained flat at $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
