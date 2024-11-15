Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,164. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 285.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 219.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

