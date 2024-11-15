Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.31. 494,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,182. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

