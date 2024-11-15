Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 14,505 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

