Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.49.

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

