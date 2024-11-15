Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Zacks reports.
Savara Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Savara has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Savara
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Meta Should Rally All The Way Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.