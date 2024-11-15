Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

SNDR opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

