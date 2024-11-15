Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.45.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.99. 271,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.67.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

