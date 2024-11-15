Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.45.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
