Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 3,890 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,729.82. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $98,728.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,048.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 311,499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 89.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

