Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 3,890 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,729.82. The trade was a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $98,728.20.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
Shares of CWAN stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,048.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CWAN
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cisco Systems Long-Term AI Play Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Zscaler Stock Has Analysts So Excited
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Spotify Stock Surge: Why Investors Are Buying Despite High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.