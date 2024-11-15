SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.97. 3,181,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.47 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of SEA by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,048 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SEA by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 24.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,629 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 160.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

