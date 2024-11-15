Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,931,870 shares.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98. The firm has a market cap of £145.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Seeing Machines

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.