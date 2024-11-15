Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SVCT)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON SVCT opened at GBX 50.95 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. Seneca Growth Capital VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 50.14 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.50 ($0.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.53.

Get Seneca Growth Capital VCT alerts:

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.