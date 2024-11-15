SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy” Rating

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of S stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $5,227,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

