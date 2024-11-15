Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $498.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $209.31 and a one year high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

