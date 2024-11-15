Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 754,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,601. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

