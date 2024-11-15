Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 111147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Shimano Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

