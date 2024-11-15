Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Declines By 35.6%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

5N Plus Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $410.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.88.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.83 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.63%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

