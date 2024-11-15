Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 87.5%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Accor Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Accor has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

