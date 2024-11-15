Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 87.5%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Accor Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Accor has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
About Accor
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Meta Should Rally All The Way Into 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.