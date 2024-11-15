Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Declines By 17.9%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,791 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGAE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 79.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

