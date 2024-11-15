Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Decreases By 24.4%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APMSF stock remained flat at $26.34 during trading hours on Friday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

