Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Drops By 28.7%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,686,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 3,769,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.7 days.

Becle Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,305. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan’s, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.