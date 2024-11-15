Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Rises By 106.7%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the October 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.8 days.

BID Price Performance

BID stock remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. BID has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

