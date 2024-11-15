Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Decreases By 20.5%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BROG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 7,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.66.
About Brooge Energy
