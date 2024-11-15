Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declines By 20.7%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 576,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IGR remained flat at $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,010,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 124.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,825 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,765,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

