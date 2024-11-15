Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Rises By 17.8%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,362,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,471. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

