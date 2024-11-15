Short Interest in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Decreases By 26.3%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,819. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.