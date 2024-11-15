Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Declines By 27.0%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Eterna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 24,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,930. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.41. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 7,513.88%.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

