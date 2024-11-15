Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 17.9%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
