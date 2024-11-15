Short Interest in FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Drops By 17.9%

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

FIBRA Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

