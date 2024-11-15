Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Increases By 28.0%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,045,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 817,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Shares of GMINF stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.90. G Mining Ventures has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$9.79.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 9,395 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

