Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Decreases By 34.9%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Gold Reserve has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.