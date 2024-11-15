Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declines By 20.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 726,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,216. The stock has a market cap of $497.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

