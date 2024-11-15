Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Decreases By 25.0%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KVH Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 30,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $139,307.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 295,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,257.44. This trade represents a 11.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff purchased 50,200 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,357,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,787 shares of company stock worth $445,422. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

