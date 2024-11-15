Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Decreases By 25.0%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
KVH Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff bought 30,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $139,307.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 295,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,257.44. This trade represents a 11.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff purchased 50,200 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $224,394.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,357,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,569.06. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,787 shares of company stock worth $445,422. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
