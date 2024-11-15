Short Interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Decreases By 24.7%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 171,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned about 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Thursday.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

