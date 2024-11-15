Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Increases By 181.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance
MSADY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.50.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
