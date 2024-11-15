Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Expands By 22.6%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,497,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 2,852,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.5 days.
Quebecor Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,123. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.
About Quebecor
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.