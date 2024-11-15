Short Interest in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Grows By 177.2%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 177.2% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sacks Parente Golf Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SPGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Sacks Parente Golf has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.15.
Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile
