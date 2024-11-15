Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Declines By 98.0%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
