Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Increases By 52.0%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the October 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.9 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of SHERF stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

