Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Increases By 52.0%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the October 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.9 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Shares of SHERF stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Sherritt International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.