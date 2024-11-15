Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Drops By 36.1%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Price Performance
Shares of Sunrise New Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,536. Sunrise New Energy has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
