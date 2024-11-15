Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Drops By 36.1%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Sunrise New Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,536. Sunrise New Energy has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

