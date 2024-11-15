Short Interest in Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Grows By 168.7%

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the October 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 31.1 %

OPTX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 304,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Syntec Optics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $10.43.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

