Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Drops By 41.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 81,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.37%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.