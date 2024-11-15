Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Decreases By 24.2%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

