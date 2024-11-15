Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Drops By 21.5%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the second quarter worth $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EML opened at $28.26 on Friday. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

